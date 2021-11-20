COVID-19 kills 118 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Some 118 more Iranians have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) over the past 24 hours bringing the total deaths to 128,852, Iran's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

3,539 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, 616 of whom were hospitalized, it said.

The Iranian Health Ministry noted that 5,771,363 patients out of a total of 6,073,098 infected people have recovered or been discharged from hospitals.

Some 3,416 COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and in intensive care units, it added.

The Health Ministry also announced that 56,473,162 Iranians have received the first dose of the Coronavirus vaccine and 44,294,652 people have so far received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Moreover, 724,721 people have also received the third shot as the booster dose.

