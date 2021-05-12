Iran-Pakistan freight train service restored in Balochistan

The train service was suspended last week after hailstorm and rain torrents had damaged the railway track, according to officials.

In an incident earlier, the train service was suspended as six bogies of a freight train, which was on its way from Zahedan in Iran to Quetta in Pakistan, was derailed near Yadgar Station owing to the bad railway track, a railway official said.

The poor condition of the Quetta-Taftan railway section caused many such incidents in the past and needs immediate repair.

The freight train mostly carries cement, chemicals and petrochemicals from Iran to Pakistan and some food and agricultural products to Iran.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta Station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan Station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

