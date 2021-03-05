Strengthening cooperation with Iran, priority in Pakistan's policy: Spokesperson

Addressing a weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Islamabad-Tehran-Istanbul train is one component of the overall policy and strategy of the government of Pakistan.

He said as part of the government’s special initiative to enhance economic activity and people-to-people contacts with Iran, Pakistan had proposed establishment of Joint Border Markets to Iran which was accepted by Iran.

“Both sides are currently working out the modalities on the establishment of joint markets,” he noted.

Spokesperson added there is a shift in Pakistan’s policy from geostrategic to geo economic and the government of Pakistan is currently focusing on economic diplomacy and economic security of the country.

"Other main project is China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which will not only transform the lives of the people of Pakistan but also the entire region," he noted.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan speaking at the 14th ECO summit held virtually yesterday welcomed the re-launching of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) cargo train and termed it an important regional connectivity project.

Advisor to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has also stated the ECO container train between Tehran-Istanbul-Islamabad would facilitate trade between Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.

Referring to the recent agreement between Iran, Pakistan and Turkey as founding members of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to resume the ECO container train this year, news sources say the project would facilitate trade and regional connections between the three countries.

