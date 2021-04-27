Six bogies of Iran-Pakistan cargo train derail in Balochistan

A Pakistan Railways officer told media that the freight train, which was on its way from Zahedan to Quetta, derailed near Yadgar Close Station due to dilapidated railway track.

Pakistani railway official said there were no casualties in the accident but the goods train service got suspended until the repair of the rail track.

The technical teams of Pakistan Railways in Balochistan province were sent to start the repair work and are expected to complete the work within the next 24 hours.

The poor condition of the Quetta-Taftan railway section caused many such incidents in the pas and needs immediate repair.

The freight train mostly carries cement, chemicals and petrochemicals from Iran to Pakistan and some food and agricultural products to Iran.

Quetta-Taftan Railway route is one of four main railway routes in Pakistan, operated and maintained by Pakistan Railways. The line begins from Quetta station and ends at Koh-e-Taftan station.

The total length of this railway line is 325 kilometers. There are 23 railway stations from Quetta to Koh-e-Taftan. The line then crosses into Iran and extends to Zahedan.

272**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish