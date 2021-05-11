Anti-Zionist protest held in Pakistan, atrocities on Palestinians condemned

Palestine Foundation of Pakistan staged a protest outside Karachi Press Club to express solidarity with affected families of Palestinians killed and wounded by occupant Zionist forces in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Protesters strongly condemned the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the martyrdom of some innocent Palestinian civilians.

The speakers said that the continuation of the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip would lead to the escalation of tensions in the region and the international community must take immediate action to address these abuses.

Saber Abu Maryam, secretary general of Palestine Foundation of Pakistan said the government and people of Pakistan, especially all political forces, have always explicitly supported the end of the Zionist occupation and the invasion of the oppressed Palestinian people.

He stressed the need for the unity of the Islamic world to address the problems of the Palestinian people and take a stand against the Tel Aviv regime.

A joint meeting of political groups, the business community and the Pakistani media in support of Palestine condemning the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip was also held on Tuesday at the Islamabad Press Club.

The participants expressed solidarity with the Palestinian people, including the families of the martyrs of the Israeli invasion, and called for an immediate response from Islamic countries to stop the criminal actions of the occupiers in Jerusalem.

Top Pakistani journalists called for an end to the international community's silence, especially in the pro-Israel Western countries, over the killing of the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Minister of Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri in a statement today said Pakistan considers the recent actions of the Israeli regime a clear violation of international law and contrary to humanitarian norms and continued threats from the Zionist regime.

Condemning the Zionist regime's attacks on the Gaza Strip, he expressed solidarity with the Palestinian government and people, he said that disrespect to Al-Aqsa Mosque and inhumane acts against defenseless Palestinians are never acceptable and none of the divine religions will accept an attack on the Holy Land of Jerusalem.

Pakistan's Minister of Religious Affairs called for an urgent meeting of the UN Security Council, as well as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, to address the situation in Palestine and prevent the regime from engaging in aggression.

The escalation of violence in occupied Jerusalem, especially the bombing of the Gaza Strip by the Zionist regime, like other countries and Islamic nations, has angered the government and people of Pakistan, and its leaders call for immediate action by the UN and other countries to protect the Palestinian people and prevent the regime.

Chairman of the Pakistani Senate has written a letter to the world parliamentary leaders, including the Speakers of the US, Canadian and British Parliaments, urging them to condemn Zionist atrocities and play their part in securing the rights of the Palestinian people.

The Zionist army continued its new wave of aggression against the Palestinian people, killing 25 Palestinians, including nine children.

