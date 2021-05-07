Zionist atrocities could not weaken courage of Palestinians: Pakistani spokesperson

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri made the remarks during his keynote address at the Islamabad Policy Institute’s webinar titled ‘Dynamics of Muslim World & Future of Palestine: Time to Fight Back’.

He said Pakistan’s unflinching support to the people of Palestine is as old as the country itself.

“The Government and the people of Pakistan have always stood by the Palestinian people in their just struggle,” he noted.

The official went on to say that Pakistan was amongst the first countries to recognize the Palestinian statehood in 1988.

He said Pakistan has sponsored, co-sponsored or supported every resolution on Palestine at all international fora, including the United Nations and the OIC.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri in his remarks said Pakistan co-sponsored the UN General Assembly Resolution, upgrading Palestine to a non-member observer state of the UN in 2012.

“The issue of Palestine is important for us for multiple reasons,” he noted.

He said one - the issue represents one of the most important causes of the Muslim world which actually led to the creation of the OIC.

“Two - we have a principled stance on the people’s right to self-determination – a fundamental right recognized as such by international law,” said the spokesperson.

He went on to say Pakistan annually sponsors a resolution in the UN General Assembly on the People’s right to self-determination.

“Three - the issue is also important from the human rights perspective,” he said.

He stated Pakistan has always espoused the need for protection of fundamental rights of the people in the occupied territories, be it Palestine, Kashmir or elsewhere.

“We are deeply concerned at the continuing egregious human rights violations in the Palestinian Occupied Palestinian Territories,” the official added.

He said Palestinian people have endured these violations for over seven decades now.

“It is unfortunate that we have seen a surge in violation of the Palestinian people’s rights during the Holy month of Ramadan,” said Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri.

He said no amount of atrocities committed by the Israeli Occupation Force has, however, weakened the indomitable courage of the Palestinian people or shaken their resolve.

“Let me conclude by reiterating Pakistan’s longstanding, principled position on Palestine, we steadfastly support the Palestinian people’s inalienable right to self-determination,” he said.

The spokesperson added: We believe that for just and lasting peace, it is imperative to have a two-state solution in accordance with the relevant United Nations and OIC resolutions with the pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a viable, independent and contiguous Palestinian State.

“We will continue to extend our full support to the Palestinian people in their struggle for the realization of their inalienable rights and for the establishment of an independent state,” he said.

