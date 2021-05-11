Senior Sunni cleric condemns Kabul terrorist attack

On the Saturday, attack on a girls’ school in western Kabul, 63 people were martyred and 150 more were injured.

The statement, issued on Monday evening, said the terrorist attack which took tens of lives distressed every freedom-seeker, adding that it is absolute folly of the takfiris to kill others in the name of the sacred things to defame Islam.

Not even enemies of Islam have ever succeeded in tarnishing the image of Islam as the takfiri groups did, it said.

Condemning the attack, the statement added that takfiri groups are the swords of the sworn enemies of Islam today.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish