FM spokesman condemns Kabul terrorist attack

Khatibzadeh condemned the terrorist attack in which ordinary people, especially school children and university students were killed

He also expressed his , condolences to the bereaved family members of the attack victims.

The spokesman further expressed deep sympathy with the relatives of the injured victims of the terrorist attack.

The Saturday explosion in front of Kabul’s Seyyed ul-Shohada Girls School in the west side of Afghanistan’s capital city occurred at 4:30 pm local time when the school children were heading home after school.

