Qalibaf: Cowardly terrorist act ineffective on Afghan nation’s resolute will

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has in the letter addressed to Mir-Rahman Rahmani also expressed deep regret over the coward terrorist act in Kabul in which many primary school students were martyred and more students got wounded.

While strongly condemning that terrorist act that took place in the holy month of Ramadan and made bitter the taste of the Afghan nation, I pray to Benevolent Allah’s altar for the salvation of the martyrs of that act, the fast curing of its injured victims, and patience and perseverance of the bereaved victims, added the Iranian Parliament speaker.

Qalibaf also reiterated that he is sure that such terrorist acts are quite ineffective on the resolute will of the friendly and brother nation of Afghanistan for establishment of sustainable security, development, constructing their country, and deciding about their own fate.

Taking advantage of this opportunity, I also pray to Sanctified Allah for full health and evermore success for your good self and the esteemed parliament members, government and nation of Afghanistan.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish