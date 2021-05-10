Senior cleric condemns terrorist attack on Kabul school

Today, more than ever before, scholars and freedom-seeking soud are dutibound to introduce the true Islam which is based on rationality, logic, kindness , morality and grace to the world and bar the way for any form of ignorance, fanaticism, violence, discord and ruthlessness.

They also have to close any routes for actions of Takfiri groups and new plots arrogant powers in the region, the senior cleric wrote.

This terrorist crime in Kabul, which led to the martyrdom of a number of innocent students, is a cowardly attempt on the threshold of withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and with the aim of making Afghanistan unsafe, Arafi added.

According to reports, the terrorist attack in front of a school in Kabul has killed 63 people and injured 150 more.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a Twitter message and Iran’s Parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in a letter addressed to the head of Afghanistan’s Wolesi Jirga (House of the People) on Sunday, slammed yesterday’s terrorist act in Kabul school.

6125**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish