May 9, 2021, 12:41 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84323234
0 Persons

Tags

Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul school

Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul school

Tehran, May 9, IRNA – Iran's Special Representative for Afghanistan Affairs slammed the terrorist attack on a girl’s school in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan, saying the key to peace and security in Afghanistan is within this country and with all Afghan groups’ agreement.

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian condoled with Afghan government and people on the sad occasion and condemned the brutal crime and the terrorist attack on the Afghan school.

He hoped for ending conflict and war in Afghanistan, saying Iran has always tried to help maintain stability and preserve achievements by creating a national consensus in Afghanistan.

According to reports from Kabul hospitals, the terrorist attack in front of the Afghan school has killed 55 people and injured 151 others most of whom were students.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 2 =