Iran condemns terrorist attack on Kabul school

Mohammad Ebrahim Taherian condoled with Afghan government and people on the sad occasion and condemned the brutal crime and the terrorist attack on the Afghan school.

He hoped for ending conflict and war in Afghanistan, saying Iran has always tried to help maintain stability and preserve achievements by creating a national consensus in Afghanistan.

According to reports from Kabul hospitals, the terrorist attack in front of the Afghan school has killed 55 people and injured 151 others most of whom were students.

