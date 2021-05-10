Quds can unite all Palestinians: Fatah official

Al-Qawasmi told IRNA that most of Fatah leaders are in Israeli prisons in Bab al-Amud and Sheikh Jarrah in Jerusalem, adding that President of the State of Palestine and Palestinian National Authority Mahmoud Abbas has expressed his supports for people’s resistance in Bab al-Amud and Sheikh Jarrah.

He said that Fatah spares no efforts through the International Criminal Court and the United Nations to make the Zionist regime put an end to its crimes.

He added that Israel should know that the 1997 intifada may be repeated when the then Prime Minister of the Zionist regime Ariel Sharon entered the Holy Quds and the people of Palestine took to the streets.

In its most recent crime, the Zionist regime attacked the Holy Quds today and injured 278 people.

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) wrote in a report on Sunday that “over the past two days, 29 Palestinian children were injured in East Jerusalem, including in the Old City and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood. Eight Palestinian children were, meanwhile, arrested".

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish