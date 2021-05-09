Occupation of Palestine anti-human: Hezbollah deputy SG

Qassem said that before the Islamic Revolution in Iran in 1979, the Resistance suffered defeats but after the Revolution things changed and there are only victories now, which shows the relationship between the Islamic Revolution and strengthening of the Resistance.

Tehran-based World Assembly of Islamic Awakening held a webinar on Sunday to mark the World Quds Day and to support the Palestinian people against the Zionist enemy. Scholars, thinkers and officials from different Islamic countries attended the meeting via video conferencing.

He said that Palestinians have been seen to fight the Israelis "with empty hands", while the Zionist soldiers are "armed to the teeth".

Hailing the martyrs of the Resistance and respecting the ones that were injured in this path, he said that the goal is to liberate the whole Palestine.

Also, Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine Ziyad al-Nakhalah made speech in the webinar.

Ziyad al-Nakhalah said that normalizing ties with Israel is “the most dangerous action” and that Palestine has resisted the occupation and will continue to do so.

He went on to say that this is “the most sacred battle” and that Palestinians will continue what they have started.

Israel has to leave Palestine, he added.

In the beginning of the webinar, Ali Akbar Velayati, the secretary general of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening and an advisor to Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, said that Iran is still with the Palestinians, not only in political and diplomatic arenas, but also in the field and resistance.

Respecting the Palestinian and non-Palestinian martyrs who were killed for their efforts to liberate the Holy Quds, especially General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US, Velayati said that Quds Day is actually a God’s day and shows that the issue of Palestine should still be on top of the obsessions and strategic issues of the Muslim World.

He went on to say that nowhere in history, humanity has seen such long wild violent process of occupation and, on the other hand, we have never witnessed such resistance.

The resistance will finally bear fruit and in near future Palestine will be liberated, he said.

As a result of the efforts made by the Resistance groups, the existence and life of the Zionist regime face serious challenges and it is closer than ever to annihilation, Velayati said, adding that power balance has changed in favor of the Resistance and soon enough Ayatollah Khamenei’s prediction that the Zionist regime would not be around in 25 years will materialize.

