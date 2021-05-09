May 9, 2021, 10:06 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84322943
0 Persons

Tags

No long way till liberation of Quds: Statement

No long way till liberation of Quds: Statement

Tehran, May 9, IRNA – There is no long way left to the liberation of the Holy Quds and the Axis of Resistance will soon celebrate its victory in the occupied lands, the Committee to Support the Islamic Revolution of the Palestinian People affiliated to Iran’s Presidential Office said in a statement on Sunday.

Download 15 MB

The statement, which came two days after the International Quds Day, condemned the brutal attacks of the Zionist forces at the oppressed people of Palestine.

It also appreciated a speech given by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in support of the Palestinian cause.

The statement echoed comments by Ayatollah Khamenei saying the world situation is no longer the way it used to be in the past and the balance of power has changed to the benefit of the Muslim World.

In the light of the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Axis of Resistance has stretched from Iran to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, the statement said.

9341**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 4 =