No long way till liberation of Quds: Statement

The statement, which came two days after the International Quds Day, condemned the brutal attacks of the Zionist forces at the oppressed people of Palestine.

It also appreciated a speech given by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in support of the Palestinian cause.

The statement echoed comments by Ayatollah Khamenei saying the world situation is no longer the way it used to be in the past and the balance of power has changed to the benefit of the Muslim World.

In the light of the wise leadership of Ayatollah Khamenei, the Axis of Resistance has stretched from Iran to Iraq, Yemen, Palestine, Syria and Lebanon, the statement said.

