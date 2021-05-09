Palestine among top priorities of Iran's foreign policy: Advisor to Supreme Leader

Tehran-based World Assembly of Islamic Awakening held a webinar on Sunday to mark the World Quds Day and to support the Palestinians people against the Zionist enemy.

Scholars, thinkers and officials from different Islamic countries attended the meeting via video conferencing.

Respecting the Palestinian and non-Palestinian martyrs who were killed for their efforts to liberate the Holy Quds, especially General Qasem Soleimani who was assassinated by the US, Velayati said that Quds Day is actually a God’s day and shows that the issue of Palestine should still be on top of the obsessions and strategic issues of the Muslim World.

According to the Supreme Leader, the most living common issue of the Islamic Ummah is Palestine, Velayati said, adding that Quds Day and its high goals are a prospect of “Islamic awakening” and is the source of strong motivations for destroying the Zionist regime.

Liberation of the Holy Quds should be the focus of unity in the Islamic World, he said.

He went on to say that nowhere in history, humanity has seen such long wild violent process of occupation and, on the other hand, we have never witnessed such resistance.

The resistance will finally bear fruit and in near future Palestine will be liberated, he said.

He said that important developments are seen in the issue, some of which are treacherous and some are providing chances; the Deal of the Century and certain Arab states’ overtly normalizing ties with the Zionist regime in the framework of the deal is a betrayal, which is against the public opinion of the Arab and Muslim world.

As a result of the efforts made by the Resistance groups, the existence and life of the Zionist regime face serious challenges and it is closer than ever to annihilation, Velayati said, adding that power balance has changed in favor of the Resistance and soon enough Ayatollah Khamenei’s prediction that the Zionist regime would not be around in 25 years will materialized.

