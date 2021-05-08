Quds Day symbol of keeping oppressed Palestinians alive: Envoy

The issue of Palestine is the oldest and most complicated crisis of the world that the Zionist regime created in 1948 by displacing and killing the Palestinians, said Morteza Rahmani Movahhed in a webinar about the Holy Quds and the future of Palestine.

The webinar was attended by the Palestinian ambassador to Japan and Japanese researchers and thinkers.

Rahmani Movahhed said that the Zionist regime's expansionist policies and illegal inhumane measures have deprived the Palestinians of their indispensable rights and deteriorated their lives.

He added that any kind of political deal and compromise for deviating the fate of the oppressed people of Palestine and overt support for the occupying regime is rejected and is considered a betrayal to the cause of Palestine and liberation of the Holy Quds.

Referring to the Zionists' crimes, he gave examples such as the killing of 100,000 Palestinians and Arabs in 1948, killing more than 2,100 children, and displacing over seven million people from Palestine.

He also added that the Holy Quds is not just a city; it is the symbol of religious tolerance, which was experiencing peace after a long period of wars and Crusades.

Rahmani Movahhed said that Iran has proposed a four-article plan and registered it in the United Nations to solve the crisis. The plan contains a plebiscite among the original dwellers of Palestine based on democratic principles and international law. The plan is an appropriate substitute for the failed previous ones.

