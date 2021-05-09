Time to put an end to Daesh's fratricide: FM Zarif

We mourn for the little innocent fasting girls who became victims of the Takfiri Daesh, wrote Zarif.

Takfiris proved that they are alienated from Islam and humanity, he added.

He went on to write that it was time for those who are fond of Islam and Afghanistan to put an end to fratricide and to unitedly pressure the stateless Daesh.

According to reports, the terrorist attack in front of a school in Kabul has killed 50 people and injured 60 more.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish