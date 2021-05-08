Iranian Embassy in Afghanistan condemns terror attack in Kabul

In the attack that took place at 16:30 local times, 25 people were killed and more than 50 people were injured.

Calling the attack inhumane and un-Islamic, the statement of the Iranian Embassy said that surely the goal of such crimes will not materialize and sectarian violence will not take shape in Afghanistan.

It is obvious that the legal and relevant authorities will take the necessary measures and criminals will be duly punished, it said.

