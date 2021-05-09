Iranian activist censures terrorist attack on Afghan school

Morteza Najafi wrote a memo on Sunday, obtained by IRNA, condemning terrorists for exploding a bomb in front of a female school on the afternoon of the 25th day of the holy month of Ramadan. The memo read:

This is not the first time that the terrorists have blown up the heinous crime against innocent students. It seems that they persist in their ignorant thoughts that say girls are prohibited to study.

If such a crime happened in Europe, all European countries would declare seven days of public mourning throughout the continent. But Shia Afghans are oppressed and the United Nations and human rights organizations did not condemn the crime.

However, all Muslim nations have the moral duty to censure the heinous crime, which is not only against Muslims but also against human beings.

The government of Afghanistan should follow the way that Iranian Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani fought terrorists, and they are expected to mobilize Afghan people in cities and villages to uproot the criminals without requiring any foreign boots on the ground.

