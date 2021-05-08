Zionist regime's brutal move maximizes Palestine's solidarity

The World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought strongly condemns the brutal act by the Zionist regime which is an act of violating and aggressing all international law and human rights, the statement read.

The World Forum termed the move adventurism by the heads of the Israeli terrorist regime that are after covering up their numerous political failures and internal crises to benefit from their further support for spreading aggression.

Weak governments that have accepted inferiority to normalize relations with this regime should know that these arrogant acts are the way to betray and humiliate them, it further noted.

Recently, Israeli occupiers have attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque and dispersed worshippers.

3266**2050

