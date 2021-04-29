Zarif says “enhanced” cooperation focus of his trip to Oman

Excellent meetings in Muscat with Omani friends, Zarif wrote.

He added that he had had “fruitful talks” with Deputy Prime Minister of Oman Fahad bin Mahmoud, Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi, Royal Minister Numani, former Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi.

He also said that his meetings focused on “enhanced bilateral, regional and global coordination".

He also discussed issues of Yemen with Omani officials and chief negotiator of Yemeni Government Mohammed Abdulsalam.

“Next stop: Kuwait,” he wrote.

On his regional tour, Zarif had already visited Iraq and Qatar.

