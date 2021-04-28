Iran FM leaves Iraq for Oman 

Nechirvan Barzani, the head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, and some Kurdish officials as well as Iranian ambassador to Baghdad and Iran’s consulate general in Erbil saw off Zarif ahead of his visit to the Persian Gulf littoral state of Oman.

Zarif arrived in Baghdad from Qatar on Monday morning. He held separate meetings with Iraqi president, prime minister, parliament speaker, national security advisor and foreign minister.

In his stay in Baghdad, the Iranian FM held talks with different religious figures, including leaders of Christians, Shias and Sunnis.

He also met with Iraqi politicians such as former prime ministers like Nouri al-Maliki, Adel Abdul Mahdi and Haider al-Abadi.

Zarif held talks with top resistance fighters such as Falih Faisal Fahad Al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units.

On his arrival in Baghdad, the Iranian minister went to the position, where Martyr General Qassem Soleimani and his Iraqi companion Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes were martyred in a US drone attack on January 3, 2020, paying tribute to the martyrs.

Important global, regional and bilateral issues as well as political, economic, social, cultural and religious commonalities were discussed in the aforementioned meetings between the Iranian foreign minister and the Iraqi authorities and figures.

Iraqi media have covered the trip and evaluated it as very important, noting that the visit is significant due to the current world developments and Baghdad’s role in mediating between Iran and other regional states.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish