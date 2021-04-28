Iran, Oman officials urge accelerating previous decisions of both sides

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the latest developments concerning bilateral relations and regional issues.

Calling for the distinctive relations between Iran and Oman based on the will of the leaders of the two states, the two sides reiterated their determination to lift obstacles and speed up decisions made by high-ranking officials of the two countries.

As part of his regional tour, Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Oman on Wednesday.

Earlier today, he met with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

