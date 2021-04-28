Zarif stresses implementation of Iran-Oman Joint Commission accords

As part of his regional tour, Foreign Minister Zarif arrived in Oman on Wednesday.

He met with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood al-Busaidi to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Reviewing important political, economic, and regional issues, Zarif thanked Oman for playing a positive role in issues regarding Iran.

He expressed contentment over the positive process formed in economic and commercial ties and emphasized implementation of the agreement of the Iran-Oman Joint Commission.

Taking into consideration the 19th round of the meetings of the Commission, he hoped the cooperation in this field will improve more.

Al-Busaidi, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the level of cooperation between Iran and Oman, calling for further expansion of ties in various fields.

Other issues discussed in the meeting included transit, transportation, judicial issues, extradition of convicts.

