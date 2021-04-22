Pakistani FM reaffirms Tehran-Islamabad resolve to support Afghan peace

According to Public Relations Department of Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Shah Mehmood Qureshi just before leaving for Mashhad on Thursday explained the most important points of his meetings in Tehran and talks with high-ranking officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Expressing satisfaction on his fruitful meetings with President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Qureshi said the two sides have observed that in the last three years, Iran-Pakistan relations have progressed very pleasantly.

Qureshi said Iran and Pakistan will strengthen parliamentary cooperation through enhanced interactions.

Referring to the problem of extremism against Islam in Western countries he said the parliaments of Iran and Pakistan would take coordinated steps to combat Islamophobia and develop a joint strategy in this regards.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added similarity in the potions of Tehran and Islamabad on Afghanistan is unique and exemplary.

He described the signing of the agreement on the establishment of joint border markets between Iran and Pakistan as the beginning of a new phase in the development of relations between the two countries.

On the third day of his official visit to Iran, the Pakistani Foreign Minister and members of his delegation, after meeting and consulting with Iranian officials, left Tehran for Holy Mashhad and are scheduled to visit the shrine of Imam Ali Ibn Musa Al-Reza (AS).

