Pakistani Minister to attend opening ceremony of third border crossing with Iran

Zobaida Jalal also the focal person from Pakistani side to follow up on plans to establish new border crossings with Iran, confirmed to IRNA on Tuesday that she would attend the opening ceremony of Pishin-Mand crossing.

Shortly before leaving Islamabad International Airport for Karachi, where she is scheduled to travel tomorrow to Turbat, Balochistan, and then to the Mand border area, she said: The third official crossing between Iran and Pakistan will be attended by her and Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami.

The second official border crossing opened between Iran and Pakistan in December last year at Rimdan-Gabd with both ministers and other officials.

Earlier Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh during a virtual press conference on Monday said third border crossing gateway would be opened during visit of Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Iran.

A spokesman for the Pakistani Foreign Ministry has also said he was pleased with the increase in the number of official border crossings with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

"Increasing the number of border crossings, while facilitating the achievement of common interests between Iran and Pakistan, will provide new job opportunities for border residents," Zahid Hafiz Chaudhry told Pakistani media.

