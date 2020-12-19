Inauguration of Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway, major step to enhance Iran-Pakistan trade

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri, responding to a question of IRNA at his weekly media briefing in Islamabad said that Gabd-Rimdan border gateway is part of many things that we are planning with Iran.

The spokesperson added the purpose of this and other proposed cross-border gateways is to enhance trade and travel as well as the people to people contacts.

He added that the plan was also the desire of the people of the two countries and the need of the hour.

The official opening ceremony of the Rimdan-Gabd border gateway will be held today in the presence of Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development, "Mohammad Eslami" as well as Iranian and Pakistani officials in Dashtiari city.

Rimdan border in Dashtiari city was established in 1987 and lacked any facilities and infrastructure until in 1995.

According to IRNA, the Rimdan border at the zero point of the Iran-Pakistan border is the best route for Iran to reach 37% of the world's population (Pakistan, China and India); therefore, paying attention to the infrastructure of this border is necessary for the development of trade and economic relations.

This border, as one of the official bases for increasing trade with Pakistan and connecting it to the important economic port of Pakistan, Karachi, will play an important role and will connect China and Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.

