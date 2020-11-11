FM Zarif: Iran satisfied with Pakistan’s efforts for joint border security

Talking to IRNA after holding a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif said "we are very satisfied with the level of cooperation we are receiving from Pakistan and from the army for the security of the border".

“Of course we can do better both of us and we have agreed today on establishing various joint cooperation committees on border issues, immigration, terrorism,” he said.

Zarif added we are appreciative of the fact that Pakistan is putting a fence on the border and also putting several garrisons in the border.

**Rimdan-Gabd crossing to open next week

In response to an IRNA reporter's question, he said we have a very good discussion on border cooperation, including border markets as well as opening a new border crossing in Rimdan-Gabd which will happen hopefully within a week.

While talking to reporters he said today we discussed bilateral relations, expanding regional cooperation, the situation in the Persian Gulf, the JCPOA, normalization of relations between some countries, and the Zionist regime, as well as the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

** Tehran-Islamabad share common view on Afghanistan

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi talking to IRNA said Iran and Pakistan share a common view on the issue of Afghanistan.

‘They want peace and stability in Afghanistan, we also want the same. We have agreed to enhance our interaction and cooperation on the issue of Afghanistan," he said.

He added today special representatives of Iran and Pakistan are meeting and we are going to have deep cooperation on Afghanistan to achieve our shared objective.

Meanwhile, the press section of the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad said during the meeting the Iranian foreign minister referred to the deep historical and cultural ties between the nations of Iran and Pakistan.

He expressed the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to comprehensively develop relations with Pakistan.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the decision of the government of Pakistan to open new border markets to develop trade relations between the two countries and announced his country's readiness to agree on new models of trade.

Noting the importance of strengthening the security of the borders of the two countries, Zarif stressed the need for continuous consultations in this regard.

Regional developments, issues of the Islamic world, countering Islamophobia, regional cooperation, especially the strengthening of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), joint fight against terrorism and illegal immigration, facilitating pilgrims were the other topics discussed by the two countries' foreign ministers in the meeting.

The establishment of a joint economic commission in the near future is one of the other issues discussed and agreed upon between the foreign ministers of Iran and Pakistan.

