Cooperation with Iran important for regional peace: Pakistani commander

A statement issued by the military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said Dr. Mohammad Javad Zarif, Foreign Minister of Iran called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at GHQ, today.

“During the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, including the Afghan reconciliation process, Pak-Iran border management, and border markets were discussed,” it said.

It cited COAS as saying that enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have a positive impact on regional peace and stability.

Foreign Minister Zarif appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional stability, especially the Afghan peace process, and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Meanwhile, the press section of the Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, referring to the meeting said both sides expressed satisfaction with political, military, and regional cooperation between the two countries emphasized the expansion of relations in all dimensions.

Zarif in the meeting pointed to the close military cooperation between the two countries and praised the measures taken at the common border to strengthen border security while opening new border crossings between the two countries.

Zarif added: We hope that the Rimdan-Gabd crossing will be opened by the Pakistani side and that other crossing the Pishin-Mand crossing will also be opened to expand public and trade relations between the two countries.

While acknowledging the importance of political and military cooperation between the two countries, General Bajwa, stressed the need to expand cooperation in all dimensions, and supported the Pakistani government's decision to open the border market and various crossings, including Rimdan-Gabd and Pishin-Mand.

