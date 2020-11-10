Pakistan says Zarif's visit to boost bilateral, regional cooperation

Foreign Ministry in a statement on Tuesday said Dr. Javad Zarif will pay an official visit to Pakistan on 10-11 November 2020.

The Iranian Foreign Minister will have delegation-level talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and have interaction with other dignitaries. He will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It said Foreign Minister Javad Zarif’s visit to Pakistan forms part of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries. This is his fourth visit to Pakistan during the last two and a half years.

The statement further added Pakistan and Iran enjoy close, cordial relations founded on mutual trust and augmented by affinities of faith and culture.

“Bilateral collaboration between the two countries has been growing in diverse fields. The Iranian leadership has been vocal in its steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” it added.

“The visit of the Foreign Minister of Iran will help further deepen bilateral cooperation and enhance understanding on various regional issues,” it said.

