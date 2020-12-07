Official: Pakistan to reopen six official borders with Iran's Sistan-Balouchestan

Ahmad Ali Mouhebati said Sistan-Balouchestan can develop upstream and downstream industries.

He added that transit in Milak border has been facilitated.

Meanwhile, Head of Industry, Mine and Trade Organization Davoud Shahraki said there are 17 big and 50 medium-sized industrial units and over 1000 small units in the province.

Earlier on November 11 and during his visit to Pakistan, Iranian Foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told IRNA reporter in Islamabad that he had very good discussion on border cooperation, including border markets as well as opening a new border crossing in Rimdan-Gabd which would happen hopefully within a week.

He welcomed the decision of the government of Pakistan to open new border markets to develop trade relations between the two countries and announced his country's readiness to agree on new models of trade.

Noting the importance of strengthening the security of the borders of the two countries, Zarif stressed the need for continuous consultations in this regard.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish