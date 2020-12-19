New cross-border gateway, to facilitate bilateral trade, transportation: Iranian ambassador

Mohammad Ali Hosseini in an interview with IRNA said Iran has a 900-kilometer border with Pakistan, but there is only one official crossing between the two countries at Mirjavah-Taftan.

He added for this reason, the top officials of the two countries decided to open the other two crossings "Rimdan-Gabd" and "Pishin-Mand".

He said now, the work related to infrastructure at the Rimdan-Gabd crossing has been completed and today it was inaugurated with the presence of the officials of the two countries becoming the second official border between the two neighboring countries.

Hosseini called the official activity of the Rimdan-Gabd crossing an effective and important step in increasing and strengthening Iran's cooperation with its neighbor. He said: "Considering the importance of our country's relations with Pakistan, the activity of this new crossing naturally has benefits for both nations.

He added this step would not only enhance economic and trade cooperation with more people to people contacts but will also curb drug trafficking.

“In addition, the living standard of the border residents of the two countries and the security situation at the border points will also improve,” said the ambassador.

"Since Rimdan-Gabd crossing is also close to the port of Chabahar in Iran and the port of Gwadar in Pakistan, so it can help to increase cooperation between these two ports,” he said.

Hosseini added if Rimdan crossing is used, the traffic load and traffic congestion in the only official border of the two countries located in Mirjavah-Taftan will be reduced.

**Iran's expectations from Pakistan

The Iranian ambassador to Pakistan said: "Increasing the crossings and at the same time developing the border markets will basically secure the interests of the two countries, especially strengthen the security of the two countries in the common border strip."

He said: "With the activity at the new border crossing and the strengthening of markets, we can see trade and economic prosperity between the two countries, especially the neighboring border provinces can benefit from this prosperity."

Hosseini emphasized: "Our expectation is that a joint effort and cooperation will be done with appropriate speed, let the border crossings of the two countries increase and prosper, and let our border markets be strengthened and increased.

“This will help the development of these areas, which will have a direct impact on the living standards of the people and will create employment for the border residents of the two countries and a variety of job opportunities,” he said.

The border of 'Rimdan' of Iran and 'Gabd' of Pakistan was officially opened with the presence of "Mohammad Eslami" Minister of Roads and Urban Development and Mrs. "Zubaida Jalal" Minister of Defense Production of Pakistan and other officials and Deputy Ministers of Interior, Foreign Affairs, Industry and Mines.

With the opening of the official border of Rimdan-Gabd, the exchange of goods will be done legally and the passenger traffic will be done with a passport.

Rimdan border in Dashtiari city was established in 1987 and lacked any facilities and infrastructure until in 1995.

According to IRNA, the Rimdan border at the zero point of the Iran-Pakistan border is the best route for Iran to reach 37% of the world's population (Pakistan, China and India); therefore, paying attention to the infrastructure of this border is necessary for the development of trade and economic relations.

This border, as one of the official bases for increasing trade with Pakistan and connecting it to the important economic port of Pakistan, Karachi, will play an important role and will provide the ground for connecting China and Southeast Asia to Eastern Europe.

