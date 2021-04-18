Iran’s military holds armor vehicles parade on Army Day

The motorcade parade was reviewed by Iran’s Army Commander Major General Abdul-Rahim Mousavi in the third region of Army’s ground force.

Several senior commanders of the army were also inspecting the parade, including Deputy Commander for Coordination Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, Executive Deputy Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Mahmoudi, Ground Force Commander Brigadier General Kiyoumars Heydari, Air Defense Force Commander Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi-fard, Air Force Commander Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh and Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi as well as several civil staff of the Army.

Messages from the Supreme Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani were read out in the ceremony.

