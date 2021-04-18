Iran’s military organs are aware of their responsibility: Rouhani

He made the remarks in a message on the commemoration of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army Day.

“Governments need the nation to remain in power. But when a nation is dissatisfied with its government, the army has to opt for the nation or the government,” the President explained.

He added that military is an administrative part of government, but it is clear that an army should obey a government that hasn’t betrayed its nation.

Rouhani recalled Iran’s deposed Shah who forced the military to secure survival of his monarchy, but Iran’s military chose to be on the side of the nation.

“That’s why Imam Khomeini as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution stood against radical demands to dissolve the military and ordered to rebuild it,” the President stressed.

Rouhani aid that the Supreme Leader has been recognized in Iran’s constitution as the commander-in-chief to keep military forces away from political fractions.

Rouhani hailed Iran’ Army and the IRGC for their defending of Iran’s national security during ‘the four-year imposed economic war’, referring to the resumption of US sanctions which Iran deems it economic terrorism on Iran.

