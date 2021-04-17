Supreme Leader orders army to increase preparedness

In a message on Iran’s Army Day, Ayatollah Khamenei hailed the army and its ground force and told them increase their preparedness.

The Supreme Leader’s message reads:

Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army

Send my greetings to all the army staff and their honorable families. Today, the army is at the scene and ready for missions. Keep increasing this preparedness as needed and play a role.

9416**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish