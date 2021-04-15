Certain Arab states’ lobby becomes active to sabotage Vienna talks

Representatives of a few anti-JCPOA Arab states are individually or in groups talking with US and 4+1 in Vienna.

In the meantime, the opposition members have gathered together in four corners of Vienna to protest against the negotiations of the world powers with Iran.

Taking into consideration Iran’s warnings, Austrian police reinforced their presence compared to previous week. Also, security and protection measures in front of the hotel have been intensified.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish