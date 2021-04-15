JCPOA Joint Commission to convene today

Iran and EU/E3 as well as Russia and China will attend the meeting as participants to the deal to continue talks on the revival of the JCPOA.

Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi led Iran’s delegation which includes representatives from Central Bank, Oil Ministry and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI).

The meeting chaired by The Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora will include consultations in the form of expertise meetings on lifting sanctions and nuclear issues.

As previously announced, the United States won’t attend any session during the talks, as it’s not considered a participant to the deal.

The meeting was set to be held on Wednesday by it was postponed as a member of European delegation tested positive for the coronavirus.

9416**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish