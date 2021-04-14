Russian Envoy: Iran's decision to further enrichment shows importance of reviving JCPOA

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mikhail Ulyanov wrote, “Paradoxically the intention of #Iran to deviate further from the nuclear deal just proves that the restoration of #JCPOA is the only viable solution which can bring the Iranian nuclear programme back to the agreed parameters and ensure lifting of US #sanctions.”

He said yesterday that efforts should focus on reviving the JCPOA.

Reacting to a tweet by Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organization Kazem Gharibabadi, Ulyanov noted that Iran is as transparent as ever in its actions.

He added that there is no need to say that these actions do not satisfy them, but they need to think more comprehensively.

They should focus efforts on reviving the JCPOA, adding that If they achieve success, other problems will soon be resolved, He noted.

Earlier, Gharibabadi wrote on his tweeter account that, “Enriching UF6 up to 60% will be done in two cascades of IR-4 and IR-6 centrifuges in Natanz.”

“Modification of the process just started and we expect to accumulate the product next week”, he added.

He noted that “This will improve significantly both the quality and quantity of radiopharmaceutical products.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a letter to the Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will start the uranium enrichment at the level of 60 percent.

Araghchi was in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission.

The 18th session of the Joint Commission meeting started online on April 2 with the participation of representatives of Iran and 4+1.

The meeting went on face to face in Vienna and two workgroups of sanctions removal and nuclear measures are working on the measures to be taken by Iran and the US.

