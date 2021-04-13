Araghchi meets head of Chinese delegation in Vienna

The meeting took place at the sideline of the JCPOA talks in Vienna where bilateral and multilateral negotiations of the Iranian delegation are underway.

Wang Geun, the head of the Chinese delegation attended the residence of Araghchi and the two sides while surveying the latest status of negotiations and the talks on revival of JCPOA, exchanged viewpoints on harmonizing their moves there.

The Iranian delegation, led by Araghchi is in Vienna for resuming the nuclear talks in the framework of the JCPOA Joint Commission.

In this round of the negotiations, representatives of the concerned bodies, such as the Oil Ministry, the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and some other organizations will be in the combination of the Iranian delegation for technical talks.

The 18th Joint Commission of JCPOA began on March 2, online among Iran and the G4+1 members.

The commission then continued in the presence of those countries’ delegations in Vienna in two work groups, commissioned to devise the moves that the United States and Iran must do for revival of the disputed JCPOA.

1424

Follow us on twitter @irnaenglish