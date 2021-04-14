Iran’s deputy foreign minister, Russian envoy confer on bilateral ties in Vienna

Araghchi and Russia’s Mikhail Ulyanov discussed the situation of Iran and 4+1 talks in Vienna to plan US measures to lift sanctions and rejoin the JCPOA and Iran’s reversing compliance reduction steps.

Iranian delegation to Vienna headed by Araghchi is moving forward with talks with participants to the nuclear deal, ahead of another Joint Commission meeting.

The latest round of JC meetings started on April 2 with a virtual conference and is pursued by other meetings in person in Vienna.

Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran and Russia have been attending the meetings as the JCPOA participants and a delegation from the United States in Vienna holding talks with the Europeans.

Iran has stated that it wasn’t going to have any direct or indirect talks with the US representatives as it deems such talks unnecessary.

The US has indicated that it’s willing to rejoin the JCPOA, after 2018 withdrawal by Trump administration, but has yet to take the first step which Iran insists must be from the American side.

The latest round of talks is underway in Vienna today.

