Deputy FM: Iran to start 60 percent enrichment

Araghchi in a letter to Director-General of the International Aomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi has announced that the Islamic Republic of Iran will start the uranium enrichment at the level of 60 percent.

Araghchi is in Vienna to participate in a new round of talks with the P4+1 and the EU representative within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Joint Commission.

The 18th session of the Joint Commission meeting started online on April 2 with the participation of representatives of Iran and 4+1.

The meeting went on face to face in Vienna and two workgroups of sanctions removal and nuclear measures are working on the measures to be taken by Iran and the US.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish