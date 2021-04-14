Israeli regime behind Natanz site sabotage: Vaezi

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting, Vaezi underlined that Iran’s nuclear activities are naturally peaceful and the UN nuclear watchdog, IAEA, was informed of the activities and their objective.

Despite the new US administration’s acknowledgment that Donald Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ against Iran failed, the official said, it has been pursuing the same path by keeping sanctions in place.

Russian Foreign Minister’s trip to Iran

Vaezi said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s travel to Iran was good, as all aspects of Iran-Russia cooperation were discussed in his meetings with Iranian official, in particular with Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The JCPOA was among the issues discussed by Lavrov and Iranian officials, he said, adding that Russia, as a participant of the deal, has always supported it and urged other participants to stick to it, including the US that should lift sanctions as soon as possible.

The United States ceased its participation to the nuclear deal in 2018, resuming all sanctions removed in total disregard of the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

US President Joe Biden has said he would rejoin the JCPOA, but has refused so far to lift sanctions, urging Iran to reverse its compliance reduction measures first.

Iran, in turn, argues that since the US withdrew from the deal and resumed sanctions despite Iran’s full compliance with deal, Washington must verifiably lift sanctions before Iran returns to full compliance.

