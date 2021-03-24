Vaezi says IAEA chief does not address AEOI

Vaezi said Iran’s stance is clear and the country has always been committed to obligations.

As Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei explicitly said if other parties comply with their commitments, Iran will return to its commitments.

Iran and IAEA have had good relations and Iran is ready to implement whatever is based on JCPOA commitments.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that explicit remarks made by the Supreme Leader cleared any excuse may be used by 5+1 states.

The Supreme Leader has said Iran will return to all commitments if they return [to the deal] really and seriously, President Rouhani said at the first cabinet session held in the new Iranian year (started on March 20, 2021).

Iran will not waste time, even a minute, for see the unjust sanctions being removed, the president noted.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is criteria between Iran and the world powers, Rouhani stressed.

Iran and the six world powers- US, UK, France, Russia, China and Germany- reached a landmark nuclear agreement, officially known as the JCPOA, on July 14, 2015.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish