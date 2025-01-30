Araghchi, Qatari PM discuss regional developments in Doha

Tehran, IRNA – lranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani in Doha.

In the meeting with the Qatari prime minister, Iran's foreign minister discussed the regional developments and bilateral ties.

Meeting with the senior officials of Hamas and reviewing the latest developments in Palestine and congratulating the victory of the Palestinian people in the mythical 16-month resistance of Al-Aqsa Storm are on the agenda of this trip.

2050