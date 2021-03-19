Iran close enough to victory in fight against sanctions: Official

On the COVID-19 front, with the rapid steps Iran has taken towards domestically-produced vaccines and the purchase of foreign vaccines, Iranians are witnessing bright days ahead, Vaezi underlined.

All this has been achieved due to Iranians’ perseverance, insight, and high understanding, he added.

Last year all Iranians stood up to confront the maximum pressure policy in an unequal fight as well as the pandemic, he pointed out.

Although the nation suffered losses, it was not defeated, he further noted.

The foes imposed the heaviest sanctions in the history of the modern world on Iran, he stated.

Iranians did not kneel down, even though they suffered, he added.

Today, on the eve of the Nowruz, we are more hopeful than ever, he underscored.

3266**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish