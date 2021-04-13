Iran to initiate mass production of COVID vaccines next week

Speaking to IRNA, Mohammad Mokhber expressed satisfaction over the process of mass production of COVIran Barekat vaccines.

First phase of preparing the vaccine with capacity of producing three million doses has ended, Mokhber said.

Some 12 million doses have been planned for the second phase, he added, noting that main part of country’s need will be met by the products.

Asked whether Iran will export its indigenous vaccine or not, Mokhber said that Iran's priority is the domestic needs.

He expressed hope that public vaccination with home-made vaccine will begin as of Khordad, the third Iranian month which will start on May 22.

On December 29, 2020, Barekat Foundation conducted human trial of COVID-19 vaccine by injecting it to the first volunteer at the first phase.

In February, a member of national anti-coronavirus committee Dr Minoo Mohraz told IRNA that mass production of COVIran Barekat vaccines will be under the highest international standards.

