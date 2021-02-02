Iranian COVID-19 vaccine to be available by late April, official says

Mokhber told reporters that Cov-Iran Barekat will be tested on some 56 other volunteers within the next few days.

The Executive Office of Imam Khomeini Directives has developed and tested the first human trial to produce home-made COVID vaccine.

Mokhber noted that the Iranian-developed vaccine is capable to deactivate the new COVID variants which were detected in the UK.

He said that different countries, including some neighboring countries, have sent messages for the import of the Iranian COVID vaccine, however, adding that they have not placed any official orders yet.

He expressed hope that Iran will be producing some 12 to 14 million doses of vaccines a month by early May, 2021.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish