Iran ready for mass-production of domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines: official

Mohammad Mokhber, the head of the Executive Office of Imam's Directives (Setad), said that with successful completion of the clinical trial, Setad began the second phase of the trial in mid March which is nearing its end.

He expressed hope that Setad will receive the necessary permit to begin the third phase of clinical studies of the vaccine within the next couple of weeks.

Once the first phase of the clinical trial begins, Iran will begin vaccination by some three million doses of Cov-Iran Barekat vaccines each month, the official said.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish