Unilateral approach to JCPOA is useless: Pakistani FM

Addressing a joint news conference with his German counterpart Heiko Maas after delegation level talks in Berlin on Monday, Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan being neighbor of Iran wants to see peace and stability in the region.

To a question he said: Pakistan is of the view that the JCPOA was a positive step forward and the unilateral rejection of that perhaps did not augur well for the agreement.

“We being neighbors of Iran would want to see peace and stability and confrontation is not for what we are looking for,” said Qureshi.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister also mentioned the ways to deepen bilateral relations with Germany, developments in Afghanistan, de-escalation of tensions with India, the issue of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and ensuring the distribution of the Corona vaccine.

Referring to the close positions of Islamabad and Berlin on Afghanistan, he stressed: Pakistan is determined to develop relations with all its neighbors, especially India, and has no desire for war, but any first step to normalize Pakistan-India relations must be taken by New Delhi.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrived in Berlin yesterday for a two-day official visit to meet and consult with German officials. This is the first official visit of a foreign minister from Pakistan to Germany since 2012.

