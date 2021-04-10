Pakistani FM says to visit Iran soon

Talking to media persons in eastern city of Multan on Saturday Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan believes in regional peace and values the role of all regional players in this regards.

He said Pakistan played an important role to advance the Afghan peace process by attending the International Heart of Asia Conference in Dushanbe.

He added during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister in Islamabad he also discussed in detail how to resolve the Afghan crisis.

Qureshi, who met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on the sidelines of the Heart of Asia Summit in Tajikistan to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region, said he would travel to Iran soon.

During the meeting he said peaceful Afghanistan is crucial for the regional development and stability and promotion of contacts.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi also thanked his Iranian counterpart for the invitation to visit Iran.

The Pakistani Foreign Minister added that a convergence and coordination has been established between the countries of the region neighboring Afghanistan's including Iran, China, Pakistan and Tajikistan, to take joint steps to help resolve the Afghan issue.

He stressed that Pakistan does not seek to create a new bloc in the region, but supports prosperity, development and convergence, especially the expansion of regional communications.

Earlier Qureshi had paid an official visit to Iran on January 12, 2020. Having chosen the holy city of Mashad as his first destination, he went to Tehran after visiting the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and then had important meetings with President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

